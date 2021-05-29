Wichita Theatre presents Hunchback of Notre Dame as summer show

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Theatre will begin their summer show, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” starting on June 18, 2021.

With the premiere of this show comes a new pricing system for seats: Economy, Standard and Premium. According to the theatre’s website, “With this new plan comes a revised vision and marketing strategy and BIGGER but fewer shows each season.”

A brief synopsis of the play reads: The bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be “Out There,” observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit, though – the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the gypsies – and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all.

Tickets can be purchased online at wichitatheatre.com or through the box office, which is open remotely from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays at 940-723-9037.