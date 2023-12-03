WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita west volunteer fire department hosted their 42nd annual arts and crafts show, an event that’s about much more then just shopping.

Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department plays a crucial role in keeping the community safe. Throughout the year, the WWVFD responded to 260 calls. Christopher Bashford the Captain and Public Information Officer for Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department, said the number of fires appears to increase every year.

“When I first started 18 years ago, we were less than 100 I mean, 100 was a busy year for us,” Bashford said. “Last year we had 307 calls for the department, so that trend just keeps on going up”

Sunday, the community showed their appreciation for the fire department through participating in the arts and crafts show as either a vendor or a customer. Bashford mentioned this year’s event was top three for attendance and support.

“I mean, we couldn’t do this without the community, you know, everyone that’s come by, they’ve been super appreciative of everything we’ve done for them this year,” Bashford. “So the community is supporting us, helps us turn around and support the community and we are a nonprofit, so everything that we get turned around goes right back into the community.” The fire department looks to use the funds from the event to finish crafting their new station. “So the money this year we’re putting toward our new station, we’re building on Seymour highway, just west of our current station, is that the station is actually in the process of being built right now,” Bashford said. Community support for our first responders continues let them keep us safe.