WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department will host its biggest fundraiser of the year this weekend.



During the 42nd annual winter craft show from December 2-3, You can shop for Christmas decorations, homemade soaps, clothing and jewelry, and much more.

The annual arts and crafts show helps raise funds for the department.

The fundraiser also brings awareness to many local businesses in the Wichita Falls area. This two-day event kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. at the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center and will end at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free, click here for more information.