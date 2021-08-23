Wilbarger Humane Society to host benefit birthday party for Mr. Big

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Join the Wilbarger Humane Society in wishing Mr. Big a happy birthday on Saturday!

The party starts at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the shelter on 2801 Sullivan St. The party will serve as an early kick off for early giving for Texoma Gives.

Mr. Big is asking those who join his celebration to bring items needed for the shelter or money donations.

There will be games, cake, cookies, prizes and goodies for people. The humane society will be taking orders for a special t-shirt to commemorate the event.

Mr. Big was taken in by the Humane Society in 2014 and is about 16 years old.