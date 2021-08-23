Wilbarger Humane Society to host benefit birthday party for Mr. Big

Events
Posted: / Updated:

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Join the Wilbarger Humane Society in wishing Mr. Big a happy birthday on Saturday!

The party starts at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the shelter on 2801 Sullivan St. The party will serve as an early kick off for early giving for Texoma Gives.

Mr. Big is asking those who join his celebration to bring items needed for the shelter or money donations.

There will be games, cake, cookies, prizes and goodies for people. The humane society will be taking orders for a special t-shirt to commemorate the event.

Mr. Big was taken in by the Humane Society in 2014 and is about 16 years old.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News