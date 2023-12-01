WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL) — The Windthorst Knights of Columbus are holding their Sausage Meal fundraiser the first weekend in December.

The sausage meal is an annual fundraiser that the Knights of Columbus have been doing for decades; this year is the 80th year of the fundraiser.

The community is invited to the St. Mary’s Parish Hall for the meal on Sunday, December 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees can expect a meal of sausage, sauerkraut, spare rib meat, all the fixings and tea and water to drink.

Meals will cost $15 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under. There will also be packages of raw sausage that cost $10.

After getting your meal from the food line, you’ll be able to take a seat and enjoy a community meal. Or, if you can’t hang around, there will also be to-go boxes available.

The money raised goes to support the Windthorst Knights of Columbus, an organization that performs charity work and fundraising for the community, such as the Coats for Kids drive they are currently taking part in.