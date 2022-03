WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2022 Red River Wine and Beer Festival takes over the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center Saturday night.

Doors open Saturday, March 26, at 6 p.m., and the festival ends at 10 p.m.

Attendees can sample more than 50 Texas wines, beers and spirits all in one place.There will also be live music, a spirit tasting room and more.

Tickets in advance are $30 and can be bought here. If you pay at the doors, tickets cost $35.