Work Services Corporation and Community Healthcare Center to host drive-thru vaccine clinic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Work Services Corporation will partner with Community Healthcare Center in hosting a drive-thru Covid vaccine clinic.

This clinic is open to the community. The will be a Pfizer vaccine will be distributed which allows anyone 16 years of age or older to receive the immunization.

The event will take place Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the WSC Corporate Office located at 1343 Hatton Road.

It is encouraged to schedule an appointment by contacting Community Healthcare Center at 940-766-6306, however, walk-ins will also be welcome from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Lunch will be provided from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for those that receive the vaccine.

In addition, WSC will be hosting a drive-thru career fair and community resource expo from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.