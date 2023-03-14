WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Work Services Corporation is hosting a job fair for people who would like a job on a military base.

Vice President of Human Resources Robert Propp joined our morning show to talk about the job fair being held on Wednesday, March 15. The fair will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1343 Hatton Road.

Carney Porter: Work Services Corporation – they’re having a job fair this week. It’s happening tomorrow, in fact. And here to tell us all about it is Robert Propp, thank you so much for joining us this morning. So tell us a little bit about this job fair and who it’s maybe geared to.

Robert Propp: Thank you. This job fair is geared towards people that have significant disabilities or may not have the same edge that you’d have in a competitive market looking for a job. We’re looking for employees to work out at Sheppard Air Force Base, doing food service workers, cooks, cashiers. All these positions starting off at 16-20/hour with benefits, and they’re part time positions, a great opportunity to move up.

We also have other positions in the Fort Sill area, working at Fort Sill, doing their lawn maintenance, and also some jobs are in Wichita Falls as well. If anybody’s interested, we’d just love people to come out between nine and two tomorrow at 1343 Hatton Road.

Carney Porter: And is there anything they need to bring and, you know, to kind of – maybe an application of sorts or, you know, a dress code that they might want to stick with?

Robert Propp: If they want to bring a resume, that’s great. But we- our team is prepared to help them complete their application on site.

We will have a day of time that they’ll come through. Be able to talk with our HR Team to discuss the positions that are available, where they’ve been at and what experience they have. And we also have a team that will be prepared to help them determine what accommodations they may need as well, so they can be successful in these positions.

Carney Porter: Now, how needed are these- these jobs to be filled? You know, everyone’s been kind of going through a work short a worker shortage lately. So how necessary is that for these areas that are looking to be filled?

Robert Propp: These positions are very necessary. They’re government jobs with the military. So we’re feeding all of our Sheppard Air Force Base personnel every day. So that’s one of the pride that we have. So want to make sure we always have enough people to fill those jobs. If someone is sick or isn’t able to come into work. So they’re very needed.

At the same time, it’s very needed for us to fulfill our mission of hiring people with disabilities that may need extra help so we can maintain these positions.

Carney Porter: Absolutely. Well, the information’s right there. We’ll have it on our website if you’d like to learn more. Thank you so much for joining us this morning.

Robert Propp: Thank you.