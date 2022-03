WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Workforce Solutions North Texas will host an in-person job fair benefiting Wichita County and surrounding counties next week.

Employers for this job fair represent more than a 1,000 job openings in the North Texas area, including the city of Wichita Falls, MSU Texas, the North Texas State Hospital, United Regional, and the WFISD.

The job fair will be next Tuesday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. a Region 9 on Loop 11.

Click here for more information.