WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Workforce Solutions North Texas will host an in-person spring job fair benefitting employers and job seekers in Wichita County and surrounding counties.

The job fair will be held at the Region 9 Education Service Center on Loop 11 on Tuesday, March 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Over 40 employers will be represented at the event. These employers represent over 1000 job openings in the North Texas area who are ready to hire great candidates.

Employers for this job fair include the City of Wichita Falls, Children’s Aid Society, Kiowa Casino, Management and Training Corporation (Lindsey State Jail), Midwestern State University, Miracle Maids, North Texas State Hospital, Owens Corning, Region 9 ESC, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Tower Extrusions, United Regional Hospital, Wichita Falls ISD, YMCA of Wichita Falls and more.

The cost is free, and registration is not required for the job fair.

If you need assistance with your resume, what to expect while attending a job fair, or how to present yourself and your strengths when meeting prospective employers, call the Workforce Solutions North Texas team today at (940) 322-1801 ext.102.