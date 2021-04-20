Workforce Solutions North Texas to host Jack and Young Co. job fair

YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are looking for a job, then you’re in luck as Jack and Young Counties will host job fairs.

The Jack & Young County Job Fair will be hosted in two locations and virtually, with more than 70 jobs available.

Locations for the fairs include the Jack County Courthouse in Jacksboro and the Young County Courthouse in Graham.

You can also join virtually through this website: https://bit.ly/ntx-jack-young. To participate virtually, register prior to the event.

Drive-up between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to participate and receive information about the local jobs looking to hire. Both locations will have the same job information.

Visit www.WorkInTexas.com to learn more about employers who are hiring and to create your resume.



