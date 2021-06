WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Workforce Solutions North Texas will be hosting a job fair.

Between Monday June 21 and Friday June 25, the Job Service will be having an industry specific sub events from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with veterans preference from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Areas hiring include healthcare, manufacturing, State of Texas and Criminal Justice, and retail and hospitality.

To register click here. You can also visit the Workforce Solutions North Texas website.