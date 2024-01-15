WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Saddle up for a premier western event of the season: The World Finals Rodeo, proudly presented by the Military Rodeo Cowboy Association (MRCA).

This rodeo will take place at the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center, captivating audiences for two nights only, according to their Facebook page.

Mark your calendars for Friday, January 19, when the rodeo kicks off at 6 p.m., followed by another show on Saturday, January 20, starting at 7 p.m.

Afterward, gear up for a night of dancing and celebrating; the award ceremony and dance will take place from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Entry to the dance is priced at $10 per person, but admission to the rodeo is free.

For more information, visit the website.