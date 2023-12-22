WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Christmas is fast approaching, but there is still time to visit Ninth Street Studios’ festivities.

During the studio’s second X-Mas X-Plosion, participants can look forward to a funky, creative way of making holiday memories according to co-owner Becky Raeke.

The downtown gallery will be transformed into an over-the-top, immersive installation of holiday kitsch, their website said.

“It’s kind of an explosion of all Christmas fun,” Raeke said. “We have a lot of ways for people to come up and enjoy different Christmas decorations, interact with them. A lot of funky Christmas movies that we kind of pay homage to, Gremlins, Die Hard, you know, just kind of things that you don’t normally see when it comes to Christmas decorations. We just do things a little bit different here.”

Admission is $5 per person, and all proceeds go back toward sustaining the event for years to come.

There are limited opportunities for tours, however, and Ninth Street Studios will wrap up its Christmas Explosion on January 1.