WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Working to encourage young women’s dreams, the upcoming Road Map to Your Dreams workshop promises an afternoon of creative self-care activities.

The youth girls’ workshop, hosted by Chartam Foundations, is a free vision board workshop that seeks to facilitate participants’ long-term goals through the creation of collages that depict future goals.

The event for girls aged 12 to 17 will last from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2023, and it’s free for both members and non-members.

Stop by the Bill Bartley Family YMCA at 5001 Bartley Drive for artistic activities, snacks and self-care while establishing healthy, positive habits.

Chartam Foundations hosts free wellness workshops for students who reside in the Wichita Falls area, according to their website.

To learn more about this free event, visit the YMCA’s website or call (940) 761-1000.