WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For more than two decades, the Youth Opportunity Center has played a vital role in the leadership lives of children and teens, but now, YOC officials said they need help from the community.

Partnering with YOC, Youngwork Academy’s founder, DJ Jordan, is looking to create an entire sports hub on the east side that he hopes will keep the YOC doors open for decades to come.

Jordan, an Old High graduate knows just about all there is to know about sports, which is why he started up Youngwork Academy, a program that gives kids an opportunity to excel in athletics.

“I started it, [and] I was just training kids for free and giving them access to get workouts,” Jordan said. “A lot of parents didn’t have the money in this community to go get them top-notch training, so I was just doing it all out of my own time. Then, it kind of got bigger and bigger, and the kids kind of gravitated towards me through the years.”

Jordan played for a professional league overseas two separate times and has a son who is currently ranked number one in the state in the 5-year-old division. It’s that knowledge and skill Jordan possesses that has YOC Executive Director Madeline Chappelle hopeful kids will soon start returning to the YOC.

“It’s a part of bringing it back to life again, the YOC,” Chappelle said. “Before, the gym was known for the boxing ring; everybody knew about the boxing ring. But, it’s a whole gym and nobody ever came and played basketball. It was going to take a person who loves the community, loves the kids and wanted to make a difference.”

Jordan said, however, that in order for all of this to happen, they’re calling upon the community for help.

“We’re renovating the gym floor, we’re repainting everything in here, we’re redoing the roof,” Jordan said. “We got Coach Brylan with his roofing company [to] get our roof situated over there.”

Among several other renovations to build back into a facility where kids can build a better life.

You can help the YOC and Youngworks by sponsoring them or making a monetary or time donation.

In fact, this Saturday, January 13, they are hosting a clean-up day beginning at 11 a.m. For more information, call the YOC at 940-285-1494.