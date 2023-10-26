WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This Halloweekend is sure to excite even the devilish of demons with trunk-or-treating galore, so board your broomsticks and race to your nearest candy fest!

Multiple organizations around town are hosting frighteningly fun trunk-or-treats, and you won’t want to miss out on these nights of dress-up and desserts.

If you know of a trunk-or-treat event that has not been included in this list, feel free to email us at kfdxnews@nexstar.tv for your event to be added to this story.

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Zundy Elementary: Stop by from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Zundy’s back parking lot and stay for food trucks and Italian ice.

MSU: Join the university from 6 to 8 p.m. at Council Dr. and Nocona Trail.

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Running Dead: Head downtown at Scott and 8th at 6 p.m. and join Classicos Cross Country for your chance to win some prizes.

SICK Ministries: Enjoy hot dogs and a petting zoo from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 2100 9th St.

Temple of Praise TDA English Ministry: Look forward to a Disney-themed wonderland from 4 to 7 p.m. at 1914 Buchanan St.

Boomtown: Join local businesses and agencies from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Texas A&M Forest Service Office in Burk.

Sunday, October 29, 2023

Bowman VFD: Munch on frito pie and compete in games and contests at this annual trunk-or-treat from 4 to 7 p.m. at 15974 FM 1954.

Edgemere Church of Christ: Enjoy tasty carnival food and candy from 5 to 7 p.m. at 4728 Neta Ln.

First Christian Church: Stop by from 4 to 6 p.m. at 3701 Taft Blvd.

Monday, October 30, 2023

Premier High School: Join the school at 2201 Kemp Blvd. on Halloween Eve from 5 to 7 p.m.

Wichita Falls FFA: Stop by the CEC at 500 E. Hatton Rd. for tasty treats from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 — Happy Halloween!

Camp Fire North Texas: Hop in your car and head to the drive-thru event at 2414 9th St. from 5 to 7 p.m.

Compassion Church: Look forward to lighthearted Halloween haunts from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2014 Kemp Blvd.

Burkburnett ISD Transportation: Claim your free candy at the second annual trunk or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Burkburnett Stadium parking lot.

St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church: Come in your cutest, appropriate costumes from 6 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot next to 600 Davy Dr.