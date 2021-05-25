Youth Opportunities Center to host Big Hat Benefit brunch to raise money for new building and programs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Youth Opportunities Center will host a fundraiser to repair and revitalize its main facilities and support new programming after a year-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director Madeline Chappell has a vision for the center and the community.

The benefit will be held May 29, 202,1 in the downstairs atrium of Big Blue located downtown from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event is sponsored by P2 and Patterson Auto Center .

The benefit will include raffles from several local businesses, vendors, a “Best Hat” competition, and performances by local youth organizations that have benefited from programs and services at the YOC.

The goal of the YOC is to enrich the lives of those in the community by providing opportunities for advancement. This starts with providing quality facilities for educational and resource programs.

Sponsorships are available as well as vending and promotional opportunities.

YOC’s goal is to raise $5,000 for the Youth Opportunities Center. All donations and proceeds directly benefit the center.