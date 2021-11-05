Youth Opportunities Center to host hip hop battle

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This weekend, you can help out an organization that has helped younger generations for years: the Youth Opportunities Center.

You’ll have the chance to check out some local hip hop artists as they battle it out against a team from Dallas.

The Wichita Falls “Bar-arians” will be going head-to-head against the Dallas Lyrical Assassins for a chance to take home bragging rights for Best Artists.

The event is free to the public, but donations are highly encouraged. All proceeds will go directly back into the Y.O.C.

Executive Director for the Y.O.C. Madeline Chappell said what better way to get out and help local musicians grow, all while networking for your own business.

“It’s opening up the doors for the teenagers because we really want to be focused on the teenagers, so if we can get this little network situation going, then we’ll be able to do a little more with them in the music field,” Chappell said.

The event will be happening this Saturday, November 6, at the Youth Opportunities Center on Madison Street. Y.O.C. artists will be taking the stage at 8 p.m.

