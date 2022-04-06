WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A church in Wilbarger County is hosting an annual barbecue for the 60th year in a row.

Zion Lutheran Church in Lockett is hosting the barbecue on Friday, April 22, 2022, beginning at 5 p.m. The event will continue until they run out of food!

Live music and over 2700 pounds of meat are the features of the event, as well as over 50 gallons of home-made barbecue sauce.

Tickets are $15 per person. You can purchase your tickets at the door or by calling (940) 886-6805 or (940) 886-8273.

More information about the event can be found on the church’s Facebook event page.