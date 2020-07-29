Find A Job

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
MSU Matters
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Community offers support to Honea family as 16-year-old fights to survive
Video
WFISD Foundation sells 2020 pandemic gear
Video
12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County, total now 874
Video
Boomtown Bay closed for summer after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Quick pivots in schedule needed in MLB coronavirus season
Top Stories
Malcolm Jenkins doesn’t stop working to create change
John McNamara, manager of ill-fated ’86 Red Sox, dies at 88
Jordan announces first donations from $100 million pledge
Dodgers’ Kelly suspended 8 games for buzzing, mocking Astros
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Senior Sendoff
Top Stories
Throwback Thursday Team of the Week: 2003 Windthorst Football – July 23, 2020
Video
Top Stories
UIL class 5A region 1 basketball tournament coming to Kay Yeager Coliseum – July 22, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Nocona baseball names Leslie Rinehart as new head coach – July 22, 2020
Video
UIL delays start of Fall sport seasons in 5A, 6A Texas schools
Video
THSCA and UIL hold webinar, no update on Fall sports – July 20, 2020
Video
Coaches Corner: local coaches discuss social activism in their programs – July 14, 2020
Video
Contests
Cutest Pet Contest
Beat The Heat Giveaway
Moo or False Trivia Contest
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
I Love Texoma
Voice For The Voiceless
Senior Sendoff
Class of 2020 Honors
Cool Down Texoma
The Pulse powered by the Chamber
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Majorr – 07-28-20
Video
Top Stories
Brendan – 07-21-20
Video
Mickey – 07-15-2020
Video
Anastasia 7-7-20
Video
Braydon 6-30-20
Video
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Real Estate Minute
Destination Texas
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute 07-23-2020
Video
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute 07-16-2020
Video
Real Estate Minute 07-09-2020
Video
Real Estate Minute 07-02-2020
Video
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Find A Job
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Boomtown Bay closed for summer after employee tests positive for COVID-19
WFISD sets deadline for families to choose in-person or remote learning
Video
12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County, total now 874
Video
Stimulus checks update: Many Americans would get more in second payment
Video
Weather
Latest News
Community offers support to Honea family as 16-year-old fights to survive
Video
WFISD Foundation sells 2020 pandemic gear
Video
12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County, total now 874
Video
More Local News