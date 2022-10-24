FOARD COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, registered voters can head to the polls early to cast their ballots early for the many state and local races set to be decided in the November 8 General Election.

In Foard County, registered voters from any precinct can vote at the polling location in Foard County, regardless of whether or not they live within the same precinct as the polling location.

Please find the available polling location and hours of operations for early voting in Foard County below:

Foard County Courthouse Basement

South Main Street 101 South Main Street

Crowell, Texas, 79227 Mon, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m. Tues, Oct. 25 — 8 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m. Wed, Oct. 26 — 8 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m. Thurs, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m. Fri, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m. Sat, Oct. 29 — Closed

— Closed Sun, Oct. 30 — Closed

— Closed Mon, Oct. 31 — 8 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m. Tues, Nov. 1 — 8 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m. Wed, Nov. 2 — 8 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m. Thurs, Nov. 3 — 8 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m. Fri, Nov. 4 — 8 a.m. to Noon, 1 to 4 p.m.

