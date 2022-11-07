FOARD COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is Election Day for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polling locations in all counties will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

You must be in line at a polling location by 7 p.m. in order to cast your vote. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be given the ability to vote.

In Foard County, registered voters must vote in the location designated for the precinct in which they live, which can be found below.

For more information on voting and elections in Foard County, visit the Foard County Election Webpage or call (940) 684-1365.

Please find the available polling locations and hours of operations for early voting in Foard County below:

South Main Street Foard County Courthouse Basement 101 South Main Street

Crowell, Texas, 79227 Precincts 101 & 301 will vote in Commissioner’s Room via the South Door

will vote in Commissioner’s Room via the South Door Precincts 201 & 401 will vote in the Election Room via the West Door

Make sure you’re following Texoma’s Homepage and our KFDX/KJTL anchors and reporters on social media for the latest primary election news, live coverage from polling locations, and accurate final results first. We are Your Local Election Headquarters.

For the latest election results, download our app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather, and more, subscribe to our newsletter.