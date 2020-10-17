Football Night in Texom…o Mustangs ( 1st Half )

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Texas Senate Debate
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Scammers seize on US election, but it’s not votes they want
Study: Saturday is the safest day of the week for Halloween
Wichita Falls High School reports one new student COVID-19 case
Pattersons owner buys presidential murals, invites artist to Wichita Falls
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Pioneer Reunion 2020
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
Masters Report
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Astros on brink of historic comeback vs Rays
Top Stories
No.. 17 SMU beats Tulane 37-34 in OT to improve to 5-0
Springer, Valdéz help Astros top Rays 7-4, force ALCS Game 7
Schauffele goes on birdie run and leads at Shadow Creek
Mickey and Coach talk quarterback
Video
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
Team of the week: Bowie Jackrabbits – October 15, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Sports Spotlight: Holliday football junior varsity team becomes varsity
Video
Top Stories
High School Volleyball: Benjamin vs Crowell – October 13, 2020
Video
High School Volleyball: Burkburnett vs Graham – October 13, 2020
Video
High School Football and Volleyball State Rankings – October 12, 2020
Video
Week 8 high school football changes – October 12, 2020
Video
Contests
Cutest Kid In Costume Contest
First Freeze Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Dallas Cowboys G.O.A.T
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
I Love Texoma
Voice For The Voiceless
Cool Down Texoma
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Cloey – 10-22-20
Video
Top Stories
Desmond – 10-06-20
Video
Javier – 09-22-20
Video
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Breast Cancer Awareness
Real Estate Minute
Destination Texas
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Pecan Shed – Talking Texoma – 10-16-2020
Video
Real Estate Minute – 10-15-2020
Video
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Video
Real Estate Minute – 10-08-2020
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Football Night in Texom…o Mustangs ( 1st Half )
Football Night In Texoma
by:
Chris Burton
Posted:
Oct 16, 2020 / 09:46 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 16, 2020 / 09:55 PM CDT
Football Night in Texom…o Mustangs ( 1st Half )
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Live Stream
Two new COVID-19 related death, 97 new cases confirmed in Wichita County, total now 2,861
Video
Auto Racing Challenge
Football Night in Texoma
Weather
Latest News
Study: Saturday is the safest day of the week for Halloween
Wichita Falls High School reports one new student COVID-19 case
Pattersons owner buys presidential murals, invites artist to Wichita Falls
Video
More Local News