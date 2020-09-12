Football Night in Texoma: Iowa Park Hawks vs Burkburnett Bulldogs ( 1st Half )

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
MSU Matters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Oklahoma man in good condition after car drives off-road, rolls in Haskell Co.
WF City Council to consider 4B Board resolutions at next meeting
Chick-fil-A with pimento cheese? Chain tests new sandwich
Two arrested on multiple charges after police find unlawful firearms in car, one kicks officer in groin
Gallery
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Hotter’N Hell Hundred
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Mariners rally to topple Athletics 6-5 in DH opener
Top Stories
Cowboys injury update, game recap
Video
Top players have Lightning on verge of first final since ’15
Billionaire hedge fund manager Cohen agrees to buy Mets
Texoma racing great earns trophies at age 84, marking ninth decade of racing wins
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
Football Night in Texoma: Iowa Park Hawks vs Burkburnett Bulldogs ( Halftime Show )
Video
Top Stories
Top 10 plays of the week: September 13, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Volleyball: Benjamin vs Northside – September 12, 2020
Video
Texas Online Overtime | Season 2 – Week 3
Video
High School Football: Forestburg at Throckmorton, September 11, 2020
Video
High School Football: City View at Seymour, September 11, 2020
Video
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Dallas Cowboys G.O.A.T
Crunch Fitness Sweepstakes
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
I Love Texoma
Voice For The Voiceless
Cool Down Texoma
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Jessica- 09-08-20
Video
Top Stories
Andrew – 09-01-20
Video
Harley – 08-25-20
Video
Serinaty – 08-18-20
Video
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Real Estate Minute
Destination Texas
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 09-10-2020
Video
Top Stories
Raise the Woof 2020
Video
Real Estate Minute – 09-03-2020
Video
What is Crunch Fitness?
Video
Real Estate Minute – 08-27-2020
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Football Night in Texoma: Iowa Park Hawks vs Burkburnett Bulldogs ( 1st Half )
Football Night In Texoma
Posted:
Sep 11, 2020 / 10:25 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 14, 2020 / 08:18 AM CDT
Football Night in Texoma: Iowa Park Hawks vs Burkburnett Bulldogs ( 1st Half )
Don't Miss
Crunch Fitness Sweepstakes
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
One person has died, multiple injured in bus rollover near Seymour
Video
Joshua Cook pleads guilty to murder of Wichita Falls High School senior
Video
27 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new recoveries, 1,525 total cases in Wichita County
Video
Candidate profile: Craig Carter, Chris Watts for TX Senate District 30
Video
Family of Yajaira Garcia speaks out after Joshua Cook pleads guilty
Video
Latest News
Oklahoma man in good condition after car drives off-road, rolls in Haskell Co.
WF City Council to consider 4B Board resolutions at next meeting
Two arrested on multiple charges after police find unlawful firearms in car, one kicks officer in groin
Gallery
More Local News