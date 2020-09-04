Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
MSU Matters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Shots fired over mask policy at a Family Dollar
Video
COVID hoarding hits ammunition supplies
Video
Suspect in Portland death killed by investigators was no stranger to protests, violence
Video
A long road to recovery for Uber driver after drive-by shooting
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
Hotter’N Hell Hundred
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
The Latest: Osaka, Djokovic on Day 5 schedule at US Open
Top Stories
Camp injuries, virus protocols had some NFL teams scrambling
Tokyo Olympic CEO: Vaccine not requirement to hold games
Messi’s father tells Spanish league his son is free to leave
The Latest: Table tennis events to return in November
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
Hirschi vs Anna (2nd Half) – Oct. 3, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Hirschi vs Anna (1st Half) – Oct. 3, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Sports Spotlight: Dan Campagna’s battle with colon cancer – September 2, 2020
Video
Athlete of the week: Camryn Latham – August 31, 2020
Video
Top 10 Plays of the week – August 30, 2020
Video
Band in the Stands, August 28, 2020
Video
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Dallas Cowboys G.O.A.T
Crunch Fitness Sweepstakes
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
I Love Texoma
Voice For The Voiceless
Cool Down Texoma
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Andrew – 09-01-20
Video
Top Stories
Harley – 08-25-20
Video
Serinaty – 08-18-20
Video
Brianna 8-11-20
Video
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Real Estate Minute
Destination Texas
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 09-03-2020
Video
Top Stories
What is Crunch Fitness?
Video
Real Estate Minute – 08-27-2020
Video
Real Estate Minute – 08-20-2020
Video
Real Estate Minute – 08-13-2020
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Hirschi vs Anna (2nd Half) – Oct. 3, 2020
Football Night In Texoma
by:
Chris Burton
Posted:
Sep 4, 2020 / 10:54 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 4, 2020 / 10:54 AM CDT
Hirschi vs Anna (2nd Half) – Oct. 3, 2020
Don't Miss
Crunch Fitness Sweepstakes
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Weather
Legal woes worsen for Jody Wade after court rejects appeal
Interactive Radar
Destination Texas: Three hotspot BBQ joints folks should visit in Wichita Falls
Video
City offices closed on Labor Day
Latest News
Voters hear from local, state campaigns at WF Tea Party meeting
Video
TEA distributes $40 million to Texas school districts in order to help recruit, retain effective teachers
Video
Legal woes worsen for Jody Wade after court rejects appeal
More Local News