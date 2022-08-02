Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
95°
Wichita Falls
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Your Local Election HQ
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National News
Texas Politics
Political News
Politics from The Hill
Washington D.C. Bureau
Live Stream
Video Center
Unraveling The Mysteries
Entertainment
Interviews
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Border Report
Coronavirus
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Contamination threatens water supply in NM town
Video
Popular drive-thru convience store closed
Mistrial declared in murder trial of two-year-old
Shots fired at Water Hole, local plumber arrested
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Road Conditions
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Sky Team 3
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Football
H.S. Sports
MSU Mustangs
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Vernon College
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
2021 Nexstar Sports Awards
Auto Racing
Golf
MLB
NFL
Texas Rangers
The Big Game
Gas Buddy
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Gas Card Giveaway
Texas Motor Speedway Experience
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Clear the Shelters
Events
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Top Stories
Emori – 08-23-22
Video
Top Stories
Mark – 08-16-22
Video
Top Stories
Kamoria – 08-09-22
Video
Kattie – 08-02-22
Video
Lifestyle
Coronavirus
Education Matters
Healthy You
Healthcast
Talking Texoma
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Get ready for hunting season
Video
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 08-25-2022
Video
Still in pain? This could help.
Video
Stay on top of the fall trends
Video
A unique line of credit
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get Our Daily Newsletter
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Ft. Sill
Soldier released after manslaughter bonds lowered
Top Ft. Sill Headlines
Trending Stories
Shots fired at Water Hole, local plumber arrested
Popular drive-thru convience store closed
Mistrial declared in murder trial of two-year-old
Woman mad about neighbor’s new car sentenced
WATCH: Hotter’N Hell bike pile-up crash
Latest News
Popular drive-thru convience store closed
Mistrial declared in murder trial of two-year-old
Shots fired at Water Hole, local plumber arrested
View All Local News