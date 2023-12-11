WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Irvin Pelton is a man with a huge heart for our veterans.

“What we’re doing right now today is showing these men and women and their families of the military post here at Sheppard Air Force Base that we love them and that we care for them and that we support them,” Pelton said.

Pelton is on a mission to visit all 50 states, helping those in need however he can.

“I like to hit the homeless shelters and missions and soup kitchens because I’m a haircutter by trade, so if I can do some free haircuts for a lot of people that can’t afford them for one reason or another,” Pelton said. “But, at some of the missions I’ve been to, they put me in the kitchen, imagine that. So, I’ve cooked meals, I’ve cut grass, I’ve washed windows and I’ve polished cars.”

Pelton currently resides in Hawaii and said his journey has taken him somewhere he hasn’t been back to in nearly 50 years.

“Before we came here, we were up in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. That one was really close to my heart because 49 years ago, I did basic training there, and again, that’s America,” Pelton said. “Forty-nine years later, I’m still walking around free. I’m standing outside of Fort Sill, Oklahoma, honoring the men and women.”

Something he will continue to do while visiting the last 10 states on his list, spreading love, positivity and help to anyone who needs it.

If Pelton can help you in any way or if you would like him to stop by your place of business, you can contact him at (303) 941-0398.

Plus, you can help him by donating using any of these platforms:

CashApp: $TheFlagBus

Venmo: @theflagbus

Facebook: click here.