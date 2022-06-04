GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — For any food lovers, the festival of food trucks is the perfect event for anyone wanting to try something new.

“We served pulled pork, different flavors of pulled pork. We have a coffee pork, orange juice pork, tequila pork, rosemary pork, our biggest seller is our Cowboy mac & cheese. We have sold over 11,000 since we opened seven years ago so we love that,” Yum Pig owner Scott Liner said.

This is the third year Scott and his family drive from Oklahoma City to showcase their style of cooking.

“Everything we do we make from scratch except our BBQ sauce which is head country out of Oklahoma City. But it’s not a normal food truck fair. It takes a little longer because we do everything from scratch,” Liner said.

A competition which allows judges and the community of Texoma to get a taste of unique dishes from other countries.

“One of our best sellers the chicken pate and beef pate, vegan pate which is similar to empanadas but without cheese and we make them authentically and fresh every day and these became our best sellers,” Haitian Cuisine owner Kavin Adisson said.

Adisson says anyone who tries their food will feel like they are in the Caribbean.

“You really get the Caribbean flavors like if you travel to the Caribbean to Haiti specifically the same food they serve down there that’s the same food,” Adisson said.

During the festival, families and friends got to enjoy live music and fun activities for the little ones.

Here’s a list of winners at the event: