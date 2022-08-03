GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — The Graham Police Department is investigating a body that was reportedly found in a creek.

UPDATE: 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022

According to Graham Police Chief Brent Bullock, Graham Police responded to the 300 block of Victory Street in reference to a possible body laying in a creek bed.

Officers arrived and found a subject who was deceased.

The investigation is ongoing, and Chief Bullock said no other information is available at this time.

Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock confirmed to our newsroom that a body had been found on the north side of Graham around Victory Street and that the Graham Police Department is leading the investigation.

As of publication, we have been unable to reach the Graham Police Department for further information.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.