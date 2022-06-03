GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to a non-COVID-related illness, Dwight Yoakam has canceled Saturday’s concert at the Food Truck Championship of Texas.

The two time Grammy winning country artist announced the cancelation around 5 p.m. Friday evening on Facebook. Yoakam was set to perform at the Young County Arena.

“Dear Dwight Yoakam Fans, due to a non-COVID-related bronchial infection, Dwight, unfortunately, has to postpone tonight’s show at Round Rock Amp and cancel tomorrow night’s show at Young County Arena. Dwight deeply regrets not being able to perform,” the statement reads.

Yoakam was announced as the headline for the event in March.

The 7th Annual Food Truck Championship of Texas will start at 11 a.m. and will wrap up at 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.