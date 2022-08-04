YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Chief of the Graham Police Department gave an update on two ongoing situations in Young County on Thursday afternoon, August 4, 2022.

Chief Brent Bullock said on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at around 7:58 p.m. Graham PD officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Victory Street in reference to a possible body in the creek behind the houses in that area.

Officers arrived and located a body in the creek bed. The body appeared to have been there for several hours, if not days.

Bullock said due to the naturally occurring events of the deceased and exposure, identification of the deceased was unable to be determined. There was no identifying information or any other items found on the deceased.

Authorities said the deceased was transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiners for identification and autopsy. The investigation by the Graham Police Department is ongoing.

Chief Bullock also said police responded on Wednesday to reports of a missing person who was reported to be missing since Monday, August 1, 2022.

Chief Bullock said police are unable to determine whether the two incidents are connected at this time. He said the names in both investigations are being withheld until next of kin are notified.

These two ongoing investigations by the Graham Police Department are not connected to a missing fugitive from Palo Pinto County who was seen in Graham on Wednesday, according to authorities.

According to Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock, two deputies spotted Roberto Damian Rodriguez-Garay, 29, on Highway 16 S, near Salem Loop. The deputies chased Rodriguez-Garay on foot, but he was able to get away.

Sheriff Babcock said Rodriguez-Garay should be considered armed and dangerous, and that he is wanted by the U.S. Marshals.

If you have any information on either of these two situations, you’re urged to call the Graham Police Department at (940) 549-6441.

If you see Rodriguez-Garay, do not approach him and immediately call 911.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on these ongoing situations in Young County.