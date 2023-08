GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — An eleven-year-old Graham juvenile was flown to the hospital Saturday after reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the Graham Leader, the juvenile was cleaning guns with his father at a residence in the 300 block of Victory Street. The juvenile was handling a pistol when it discharged and was hit in the chest. The juvenile was flown for treatment.

