YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A deceased body discovered by officers with the Graham Police Department on Wednesday has been identified.

Brent Bullock, Police Chief of the Graham Police Department, said in a press release on Friday, August 5, 2022, the Dallas County Medical Examiner was able to make a positive identification of the deceased subject who was found in a creek bed behind houses in the 300 block of Victory Street in Graham.

Previously, Chief Bullock said police were unable to determine if any connection existed between the deceased body found Wednesday and a man reported missing earlier the same week.

However, on Friday, Chief Bullock confirmed the deceased body was identified as David Dewayne Barnwell, 28, of Graham, Texas, who was reported missing on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Barnwell was reported missing by a friend whom he was staying with. Barnwell’s friend told police he had not been seen or heard from since Monday, August 1.

Chief Bullock said the cause and manner of death is still under investigation by Graham PD.

