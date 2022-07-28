GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — The Eastside Church of Christ in Graham is hosting a free school supply drive for children in Pre-K through 12th grades.

The last day to register for the Gear Up Graham drive is Friday, July 28, by midnight. Find the registration form here.

The free school supplies will be handed out on Sunday, August 7, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Eastside Church of Christ on Indiana Street. If you do not register before midnight on Friday, you are welcome to attend the drive at 5 p.m., but supplies are not guaranteed.

Parents/guardians must be present, as well as children, to pick up supplies. High school students that can drive are welcome to pick up their own supplies.

The supplies will be picked up under the last name of the parent/guardian that registered. The pickup times are organized by the first letter of the last name.

Below are the pickup times for Gear Up Graham:

V-Z – 3-3:15 p.m.

– 3-3:15 p.m. R-U – 3:20-3:35 p.m.

– 3:20-3:35 p.m. N-Q – 3:40-3:55 p.m.

– 3:40-3:55 p.m. J-M – 4-4:15 p.m.

– 4-4:15 p.m. E-I – 4:20 4:35 p.m.

– 4:20 4:35 p.m. A-D – 4:40-4:55 p.m.

Find more information here.