GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities in Young County are searching for a suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals who is believed to be dangerous.

29-year-old Roberto Damian Rodriguez-Garay is wanted on charges out of Palo Pinto County.

According to Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock, two deputies spotted Rodriguez-Garay on Highway 16 S, near Salem Loop. The deputies chased Rodriguez-Garay on foot, but he was able to get away.

Rodriguez-Garay is described as being 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

According to Babcock’s Facebook page, Rodriguez-Garay was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and a straw hat on Highway 16 S, near Salem Loop.

Babcock shared this more recent picture of the suspect on his page.

Babcock also said a helicopter has been helping in the search that began between 3 and 4 p.m. Wednesday. Horses and dogs from the Allred Unit were also assisting deputies in the search.

If you have any information about where he may be, you’re asked to call 911. He is considered dangerous, and Babcock warned the public not to approach him if you see him.

