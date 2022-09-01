CHILLICOTHE (KFDX/KJTL) — A GoFundMe has been set up for a Chillicothe family mourning the loss of one of their daughters while the other remains in critical condition after a crash early Thursday morning.

Lexi Jo Flynn, 16, a student-athlete at Chillicothe High School, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, after a crash with another vehicle at around 7:40 a.m. on U.S. 287 near the Hardeman-Wilbarger County line.

Lexi’s younger sister, who was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, survived but was flown to a hospital in Lubbock, where she currently remains in critical condition.

A member of the Chillicothe community set up a GoFundMe account to raise funds for the Flynn family to help cover the cost of arrangements for one daughter and medical bills for the other.

Katie Cook, the organizer of the GoFundMe account, said the Flynn family isn’t just any ordinary family. She said they mean so much to the community.

“They are a family that would do anything to help out this community, so let’s come forward and do the same,” Cook said in the GoFundMe description.

Visit the GoFundMe page to find out how you can donate.