CHILLICOTHE (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Chillicothe Independent School District said Tuesday a second Chillicothe student has died from injuries sustained in an already fatal crash on the morning of September 1.

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Tony Martinez, Superintendent of Chillicothe ISD, confirmed Zoey Flynn, a student in the district, died over the weekend after sustaining serious injuries in a car wreck on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Martinez said Zoey was removed from life support at around 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022, and passed away shortly thereafter.

This comes days after Zoey’s older sister, Lexi Jo Flynn, 16, was pronounced dead on the scene of the same wreck on U.S. 287 near the Wilbarger-Hardeman County line.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Buesing said around 7:36 a.m. on September 1, a 2000 Chevy Impala driven by Lexi Jo Flynn was stopped facing north on a private driveway off of U.S. 287, less than half a mile from the Wilbarger-Hardeman County Line.

Authorities said a 2015 Ford Focus with two occupants was traveling southbound on U.S. 287 when Flynn failed to yield the right of way and pulled onto U.S. 287 in front of the car.

The Focus struck the Impala on the driver’s-side door, causing severe damage.

Lexi Flynn was pronounced dead on the scene. Zoey Flynn, Lexi’s younger sister and the passenger in the Impala was transported by helicopter to a Lubbock hospital in critical condition.

The driver and passenger of the Focus were transported to Wilbarger Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Martinez said Region 9 grief counselors will be on campuses of Chillicothe ISD schools for students, faculty, and staff who need support as they mourn this tragic loss.

The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.