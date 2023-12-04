HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Hardeman County residents now have an extra layer of protection when it comes to their property and livestock.

It’s all a part of a new central database, the Cattle and Property Theft Prevention Program, that will help farmers, ranchers and everyone in between.

During a community-wide educational program hosted at the Quanah Country Club on December 4, the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office taught residents all about the new program.

Residents will be given plates with identification numbers on them for each piece of property they own. Those ID numbers then go into a database that can be used by law enforcement to get property back to their rightful owners, according to Hardeman County Sheriff Pat Laughery.

“Our major line of business in this county is either in the farming, ranching business or the oil industry,” Laughery said.

So, it’s important to make sure our rural neighbors have all the tools they need to protect themselves and their property because the old method just wasn’t cutting it anymore.

“Moved up here in 2001,” Laughery said. “The county cattle book was a spiral notebook.”

That’s why the Hardeman County sheriff said he was inspired to come up with a new cattle and property theft prevention program. After all, livestock theft is always something to watch out for.

For instance, just this weekend there was the deadly Longhorn incident on Oklahoma State’s campus.

“We have cattle thieves around here and horse thieves and property damage too,” Laughery continued.

The program works like this:

“Once we get this all in the database, you see my staff over there doing paperwork, they’re given the phone numbers, what kind of cows they have, tag numbers, brands, and all that stuff will be loaded into the new database,” Laughery explained. “Each ranch will be given an initial number that’s theirs and theirs only so if my deputy has loose cows or damaged fence he calls out that number to the dispatcher.”

An organized program that residents and first responders said is much-needed.

“This will honestly help a lot, and cattle can get out pretty often too, so this will be helpful,” resident Whitten Gilliam said.

“When you have cattle out in the county, our deputies or myself can know who they belong to and know who to get in contact with,” Constable Billy Walkup said.

This is just another way of neighbors helping neighbors.

“If we can modify it, change it to meet our needs in this county, then I think it’ll be a program that other counties want to take so we can share information as well,” Laughery said.

And, keeping everyone, and every animal safe.

If you were unable to attend Monday night’s meeting, call HCSO at (940) 663-5374 to receive the correct forms.