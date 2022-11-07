HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is Election Day for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polling locations in all counties will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

You must be in line at a polling location by 7 p.m. in order to cast your vote. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be given the ability to vote.

In Hardeman County, registered voters must vote in the precinct where they are registered to vote unless the countywide polling place program is being used in the election.

For more information on voting and elections in Hardeman County, visit the Hardeman County Webpage or call (940) 663-2901.

Please find the available polling locations on Election Day in Hardeman County below:

South Main Street Hardeman County Courthouse 300 South Main Street

Quanah, Texas, 79252 Precincts 1, 2, and 4

US Route 287 Chillicothe City Hall 14501 Hwy 287

Chillicothe, Texas, 79225 Precinct 3

