Second person in history cured of HIV

LONDON— A man may have become the second person in history to be cured of HIV.



That is according to follow-up study published Tuesday.



The man known as “the London patient” was diagnosed with the virus that causes aids in 2003, as well as advanced Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2012.



He underwent chemotherapy and received a bone marrow transplant from a donor who had a rare genetic mutation that made them resistant to HIV.



The patient had stopped taking anti-retro-viral drugs 30 months ago, and no active infection has been detected in his blood.