Am I Having An Emergency? (Healthy You)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) 80,000…That’s how many patients come walking or rolling into the United Regional’s Emergency Room annually, which equates to more than 200 patients a day. For a level 2 trauma unit that serves several counties in Texoma, that’s a pretty sizeable number.

Director of ER services, Kim Stringfellow says the summer months have been uncommonly busy for United Regional.

“We normally have a very high census in the flu season, being January, February, March and then we typically have a drop off in census in the summer months, seeing more of a trauma type patient, less of a medical type patient…unfortunately this season, we saw this last year as well, we did not have that seasonal fluctuation,” said Kim.

The reason for this fluctuation: more and more patients are seeking ER services for ailments that are not necessarily a medical emergency.

“So the intention of the emergency department or the whole foundation for its existence is treating emergent medical conditions,” said Kim. “Some examples of that would be traumatic events like car accidents or high falls or burn patients, but we also treat medical emergencies like heart attacks or strokes, patients that are having difficulty breathing. However, we also recognize that we serve a bigger purpose than that in our community and that’s simply for medical access so we do see less acute patients at the same time.”

This may also explain why if you come to the ER with symptoms of a head cold or a tummy ache, you’ll see a longer wait time.

“We have to make sure the sickest patients are treated first. Once those patients are stabilized and managed appropriately, the resources shift to the other patients that are here,” said Kim.

The average cost of an ER visit for someone without health insurance isn’t cheap. It reach as high a $20,000 depending on the severity of the injury or illness, and the mode of transportation used to get you to the hospital.

“When you do come to the emergency room department as it is set up for emergencies, the cost of is one of the highest costs of care locations for the patient to experience,” said Kim.”When you do have minor complaints, it is much more economical for you as a consumer to choose your doctors office or urgent care or a clinic of sorts to get attention for that matter.”

Kim also suggests you do the following to make your stay at the ER faster: know your medical history, know what prescriptions you take, know what you’re allergic to, and establish a relationship with a primary care physician.

While there is a multitude of resources available for medical services in Texoma, Kim says care will always available to those who need it at United Regional, whether you need help getting there on the ground or in the air, for urgent and non-urgent needs alike.