An Answer to Pain in Pregnant Women (Healthy You)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) He may not have all the working parts of a woman, but Dr. Kevin Bedford at United Regional knows a thing or to about their needs. Dr. Bedford specializes in osteopathic medicine, which treats a wide variety of disorders through a drug-free, non-invasive form of manual medicine. His forte is helping pregnant women, for a very special reason.

“I have five daughters, two sets of twins, and were all spontaneous, so I’m very excited about what I do, I love delivering babies….” Bedford, D.O.

One of the most troubling symptoms of having a bun-in-the-oven is the pain that occurs along the lower back and hips, due to the body’s natural response in preparing for the birth of a child.

“As pregnancy develops and the time span it takes, there’s a lot of structural and physiological functions, things that change in the body so the normal curvature of the spine changes as the pregnancy develops the uterus displaces and that can affect your hips and back….” Bedford, D.O.

Similar to a chiropractor, Dr. Bedford treats these issues through a physical exam and by assessing where the spine and other joints are sitting to reset them.

“Looking at the pelvis, hips, seeing if there’s misalignment and then based on the examination we can do different types of treatment; either address the soft tissue, connective tissue of the body, or just adjusting the joints themselves.” Bedford, D.O.

There’s another factor that makes osteopathic medicine ideal during pregnancy. According to Dr. Bedford, no medication is prescribed for his area of osteopathic medicine. Its longevity is also shorter compared to other treatments.

“Treatment time is anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes just depending on the severity, sometimes they can take a couple treatment sessions but a lot of patients will find immediate relief after one treatment.” Bedford, D.O.

And it’s even safe to use on women after they’ve given birth. Dr. Bedford says as the body is reverting back to it’s normal pre-pregnancy state, problems may come up just from a long strenuous labor. Something that can be taken care of in no time, so you can spend more time with your new bundle of joy.

