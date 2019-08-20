Back-to-School Bladder Problems (Healthy You)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Now that school is back in session, kids may put their health on the back burner so they can focus on their busy new schedules and getting outside in time for recess. Yet, not answering nature’s call can lead to an uncomfortable and at times painful condition called a Urinary Tract Infection.

A UTI happens when bacteria from the GI tract gets into the urethra and travels to the bladder or kidneys. Even though he’s new to Wichita Falls, Urologist Paul Morrison has a few kids of his own, and knows what signs to look out for when it comes to a UTI.

“By in large children are healthy overall, but occasionally they may experience burning with urination and pain above the pubic bone down below the pelvis…frequent urination leads to that diagnoses.” Morrison, MD.

Other signs to look out for are:

Accidental bedwetting

Wetting themselves during class or daycare

Nausea

Severe pain while urinating

and the causes for a uti vary

Causes can also vary, whether it’s holding it in for too long, not wiping properly or drinking too many sugary drinks instead of water. According to Dr. Morrison, constipation also play a big role and is known to predispose kids into having more frequent urinary tract infections. They may also have kidney stones that are harboring bacteria that they didn’t know about, or some kind of anatomical difference that is allowing bacteria to become a reservoir in the urinary system.

There are plenty of home remedies that can help relieve UTI symptoms like having your child drink plenty of water or unsweetened cranberry juice, not holding in their urine for too long, and taking probiotics. However, if it’s a recurring problem, the best course of action is seeing a doctor at a local clinic rather than the ER.

“…That necessitates a good urinary sample. Once you get that sample, then the exact bacteria that’s growing can be detected as well as the antibiotics that are best used to kill that bacteria.” Morrison, MD.

Then it’s back to the playground and classroom without having to take a potty break.

