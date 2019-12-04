CDC Warns of the Rise in Antibiotic Abuse (Healthy You)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)–The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released a new report on antibiotic resistance threats, saying more than 2.8 million Americans contract antibiotic-resistant infections every year and as a result 35,000 people will die from these infections.

Doctor nurse practitioner, Rachel Reiton says since flu season is here, more and more people are wanting to get on antibiotic medications to treat, which almost always is not the solution for the flu.

“…Antibiotics do not treat the flu and they don’t treat the cold and they don’t treat nasal congestion, which is what we see a lot of during the holidays” says, Reiton. “In fact we see about 30 to 50% of antibiotics prescribed in the U.S. are actually unnecessary.”

An antibiotic is necessary for infections like strep throat, a urinary tract infection, pneumonia and sinus infections. Common antibiotics prescribed are:

Amoxicillin/Clavulanate

Azithromycin

Clindamycin

Cephalexin

Ciprofloxacin

Sulfamethoxazole/Trimethoprim

Metronidazole

Levofloxacin

Doxycycline

Yet, it’s important to take all of the medication as prescribed to wipe out the infection completely. Not taking it all can create antibiotic resistance and taking too much can create a plethora of problems such as:

Killing off “good” bacteria

Kidney failure

Adverse skin reactions

Severe Diarrhea

In fact, Reiton points out there’s been about 12,000 deaths every year from severe diarrhea from antibiotic use alone in the U.S.

Instead of using antibiotics for viral infections like the flu, reiton suggests going with over-the-counter medications (Nyquil, Benadryl, ect.) adequate hydration, adequate sleep, and staying home away from others. The best means of prevention is practicing good hygiene and getting vaccinated.

“Not only is the flu vaccination incredibly important to keep yourself healthy, but also your family and your community. The more people in the community get their flu shot, the better the community is.”

