Finding Relief for the Pain (Healthy You)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Back pain accounts for more than 264 million lost work days in a year—that’s two work days for every full-time worker in the country (www.acatoday.org). Experts estimate that up to 80% of the population will experience back pain at some time in their live, young and old.

Neurosurgeon Robert Funk of United Regional has seen everything from back and neck pain to tumors in the brain, and says to treat the problem you have to understand what it looks like.

“Damage to the spinal cord itself would end up with symptoms of weakness…Sometimes they have sensation loss, meaning that they would have difficulty feeling things normally, things wouldn’t feel hot or cold…Once you get to the point where you’ve lost a lot of your ability to walk and start experiencing bowel and bladder function, which unfortunately people wait that long sometimes to seek medical care.” Robert Funk

Causes of spinal cord trauma can vary from chronic illnesses like arthritis, to an acute injury from something as small as a fender bender that goes untreated.

“Oftentimes, nerve injury is kind of an acute thing. The nerve injury doesn’t develop over time, what develops overtime is muscular injury and ligament injury. You can still have instability of the neck that may need to be addressed. It’s always possible too that you could’ve had a fracture at the time of your injury.” Robert Funk

Something massages or physical therapy won’t fix…In these circumstances, surgery is needed.

“Neurosurgery is a little bit scary when you say the term because people think about brain surgery and spine surgery as being a scary thing. Part of it is, you have to inform anybody who’s potentially going to have surgery, what is going on. Oftentimes on imaging, we’ll see compression on the spinal cord or the nerves that may need decompression type surgery. Occasionally they may need some type of fusion that can be accomplished both from the front and the back of the spine.” Robert Funk

Just like the metroplex, United Regional is implementing ways to create faster recovery times and limit the use of opioids during the healing process such as the use of liposomal numbing medications.

“They have new forms of that, that can last in the fat and muscle tissues for up to 3 days it can be used. There’s also other techniques using muscle relaxants and anti-inflammatory drugs that can help without using opioids.” Robert Funk

Dr. Funk says recovery time varies based on the amount of nerve damage and the type of procedure that was involved in fixing the damage. When it comes to your overall well-being, Dr. Funk believes convenience is key.

“Having to drive a long drive after you’ve had a big surgery or find a hotel to go to and sleep in a bed that isn’t your own…those kinds of things can be frustrating when you’re trying to recover from a surgery. If you know that you just have to go down the street to your own home and the surgeon who performed the surgery is very close by, that’s really nice to know and give you some comfort post operatively.” Robert Funk

