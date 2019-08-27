‘Gotta Go, Gotta Go Right Now!’ (Healthy You)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Sitting atop the porcelain throne at least 4 to 8 times a day should be apart of your normal, day to day routine. It’s only a problem when it reaches more than 8 times a day and night–then you may need to talk with a urologist, like United Regional’s Dr. Paul Benson about having an overactive bladder or OAB.

“Typically it’s going to the bathroom too often, sensation of just you need to go all the time, possibly a sensation that you can’t empty your bladder when you are actually trying to go to the bathroom, frequent urination with urgency, can’t hold it in…’I gotta go, I gotta go immediately and some people will even develop leaking of urine.” Benson, MD.

OAB is mostly seen in men and women over the age of 40, but it is not a typical symptom of getting older. It’s also not associated with a urinary tract infection because there typically isn’t any pain or foul smelling urine. The causes are not only physical but they can be mental as well.

“Sometimes it can even be behavioral problems, so techniques, things we do during the day, things we eat or drink, they can be a large component of why women and men start to develop problems…We can see women tend to have it more commonly than men…Men it seems to be associated with more of enlarged prostate and other men’s health concerns when comparing it to women.” Benson, MD.

OAB is also a common symptom of prostate cancer. According to the American Cancer society, prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind lung cancer. Yet, men have more of a fighting chance treating this disease by asking questions and getting tested early.

“The important thing with prostate cancer screening is that it needs to be what we call ‘shared decision making’. So men need to come in and talk with their urologist to determine what is involved in prostate cancer screening, potentially some of the benefits and risks with screening, then you can move on. “ Benson, MD.

It’s recommended that men over the age of 50 get yearly blood work and a rectal exam done, depending on a few factors like their medical history and demographic.

“We know there’s a very high risk factor in people as they age, your risk of having prostate cancer goes up, African American race is at an increased risk of prostate cancer, and we also know that people with first degree relatives, so like fathers or brothers with prostate cancer are really the ones who need to be in a closely monitored for potential cancer in future.” Benson, MD.

While it may be up close and all too personal, getting a prostate exam for men and getting a gynecological exam for women to diagnose the source of you OAB is essential.

If you’d like to talk to Dr. Benson about your OAB or talk about prostate screening, click here.