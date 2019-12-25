NYE Debauchery: Staying safe for the holidays (Healthy You)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Fireworks, bumping music, and the popping of those bottles of bubbly: all signs of a hopping holiday celebration, that can be interrupted by the sounds of police sirens, breathalyzers, and ventilators.

Out of all the holidays throughout the year, excessive drinking and drunk driving ramp up on New Year’s Eve. In fact, January 1st happens to be the worst day of the year for drunk driving accidents and 17% of emergency room visits on New Year’s Eve are either drug or alcohol related.

Unfortunately for trauma care physicians like Dr. Brett May and Dr. Ram Selvaraj at United Regional, severe injuries caused by alcohol are all too common during the holidays.

“I’ve been doing this for 20, 25 years and I’ve seen families and communities torn apart because of alcohol,” says Dr. May. “We see people come on with severe head injuries and brain injuries, broken necks, severe abdominal injuries that require surgery…I’ve seen people become paraplegic or quadriplegic from injuries, but the worst that I see is when a loved one is lost.”

Binge drinking is another major cause for concern on this day, as the average blood alcohol content on New Year’s Eve blows in at around .094%, making it the drunkest night of the year!

“What we tend to see are a lot of people that don’t drink frequently and they overindulge and don’t realize the effects it’s going to have on them,” says Dr. May.

Mostly seen in people 26 and older, it’s considered binge drinking after 4 drinks for women and 5 drinks for men—in just 2 hours, which exponentially increases the chances of alcohol poisoning. Not only do you have to watch how much you drink, but who you’re drinking with as well.

“There are things that can be added to the alcoholic drink which can lead to, dangers to the patients health,” says Dr. Selvaraj. “There used to be a drug similar to Valium they can slip into, and we don’t see that often here but things like that can happen.”

Date rape drugs like Rohypnol or GHB are often tasteless and can induce symptoms of drowsiness, nausea and memory loss, but new ways to combat these drugs on New Year’s Eve have already begun. For example, at the University of New Mexico students could purchase coasters that detect drugs in drinks. There’s even finger nail polish that can change colors to signify the presence of drugs.

To stay safe on NYE, consider:

Planning your ride home ahead of time or stay with a friend

Only go out with people you know

Never leave a drink unattended

Appointing someone as the designated driver/caretaker

Know what your limit is

NEVER DRINK AND DRIVE!

Dr. Selvaraj also leaves this piece of advice:

“Have fun it’s time to enjoy, but at the same time be aware of the dangers you know, too much of anything can be dangerous.”