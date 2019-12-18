Stop Stressin’! (Healthy You)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — When we were kids, coloring was just for fun! Now that we’re adults life throws us many responsibilities, from cooking to Christmas shopping.

A recent survey by Gallup shows Americans are among the most stressed out people in the world! The biggest stressors today are politics, finances and health.

We’re now forced to find new and creative ways in managing stress, as discovered by United Regional family doctor, B. Shanes.

Against the back wall of Dr. Shanes’ office is a marker-filled masterpiece in the shape of a giant sea turtle, gifted by his wife. It’s open for colleagues and patients to use so they can channel their stress into something beautiful.

“Sometimes you need something, a quick fix and so that’s why I have this in the office,” says Dr. Shanes. “Come in here with a box of markers and it can really help get you grounded.”

When he’s not get his Bob Ross on, Shanes is figuring out why people are so stressed out lately.

“Gift giving, they stress out about finances, they stress about health especially around this time of year when it’s cough, cold and flu season.”

Stress not only weighs on the mind, but the body as well. It can cause:

High blood pressure

Digestive problems

Rashes

Weight loss or weight gain

Reproductive problems

Heart problems

Weaken your immune system

The solution to stress, however, may be easier than you think. As SHanes explains in the 5,2,1,0 equals 8 rule.

“5 servings of fruits a vegetables a daily, so making sure you’re eating properly, the 2 would be limiting your screen time or device time to two hours or less, the 1 would be an hour of exercise, the 0 would be zero sugar beverages, and the 8 would be eight hours of sleep.”

Easier said than done, right? Yet, Shanes says the results of developing healthier habits are worth trying for.

“There’s always a way to make an excuse but, right? But I mean if you’re suffering from those types of things, you have to do your best to work on those things in order to reduce the stress. There’s no way around it. No magic pill.”

That magic pill may instead come in the form of walking daily, putting down the phone and treating yourself to a spa day, or breaking out the markers and to get to coloring.