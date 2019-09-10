Understanding High Risk Pregnancies (Healthy You)

While having a baby can be the most joyous time for parents, it can also be stressful, and at times dangerous.

Expecting mothers over the age of 35 are at a greater chance of having a high risk pregnancy. According to the University of California, San Francisco, high-risk complications occur in only 6 to 8 percent of all pregnancies, but when they do occur it can prove detrimental to the lives of mothers and their babies.

United Regional’s Dr. Etem chu has dealt with her fair share of unique pregnancies in her seven years of practice, and says having a high risk pregnancy stems from a broad spectrum of health factors.

“These are things that can threaten both the mom and the baby, right, so things that are unhealthy but they’re not necessarily things that are inherited or things that were due to lifestyle choices, it can be a combination of both…” Etem Chu, MD.

Factors that increase high risk pregnancies are:

Being HIV positive

Tobacco use

Alcohol and drug use

Age

Family medical history

Previous pregnancies with complications

Diabetes

Hypertension

Obesity

If you’re having twins or triplets, that’s also considered to be a high risk pregnancy. Dr. Chu says you can learn a lot from a first-time pregnancy and it can determine if you’re predisposed to high risk pregnancies in the future.

“…So if somebody for example is at risk for preterm labor, well we don’t know that when you have your first pregnancy. After it happens, then the next time you come, we’re thinking ‘Okay! This happened last time, so this makes you high risk, you’re at greater risk of this happening again, what can we do to prevent that’” Etem Chu, MD

A common misconception with high risk pregnancies is that they all end in a c-section come delivery time. Dr. Chu says that’s not entirely true.

“A high risk pregnancy does not equate to the need of having a cesarean delivery…Cesarean deliveries are determined by what you see at the time and the situation that has presented itself.” Etem Chu, MD.

To ensure that you have as smooth a labor as possible, it’s recommended you get in to see a doctor in the first 6-12 weeks of your pregnancy.

“Start the prenatal care early, make sure that you’re eating well, nutrition is appropriate, keep active, be sure to stay hydrated especially if you live in Wichita Falls, Texas…Really above all, make sure that you’re paying attention to your baby…You want to be the healthiest you that you can be.” Etem Chu, MD.

